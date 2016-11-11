Kuchipudi dancer Haleem hopes to make it big in films

More than 800 dance performances earned him a place in tinsel world

Haleem Khan hailing from a traditional Muslim family developed fascination for Kuchipudi classical dance form with Krishna-oriented Vaishnavite tradition.

Changing his stage name to Hari, he learnt the Hindu traditional peforming art under Natyacharya Kaja Venkata Subrahmanyam without the knowledge of his family and went on to carve a niche for himself in the traditional dance ballet by specialising in the Rupanurupam tradition (woman impersonation) by playing the role of Satya Bhama, consort of Lord Krishna. Brahmin women from Kuchipudi village in the past had shied away from giving stage performances.

“This helped me foray into the Telugu tinsel world with Usha Kiron Movies spotting my talents and giving me a gay role of Shailu in the 2011 romantic film Nuvvila ,” recalls the dancer-turned-actor in a conversation with The Hindu here.

New film

Haleem Khan, who has given over 800 Kuchipudi dance performances within the country and abroad, was here to promote his new film Ame Atadaite set for release on November 12.

One among the thespians who can don the female role with ease, Haleem, with screen name Haneesh, performs the lead role opposite Kannada actress Chira Shree in the film. Chevalier awardee Kamal Haasan is my inspiration as also Bhanupriya, who has made a mark as a dancer. He was floored by Kamal Haasan’s performance in Bhamane Sathya Bhamane .

Chitram Bhalare Vichitram and Madam were also his reference points, he adds showering praises on Naresh and Rajendra Prasad who sent the audience to peals of laughter by impersonating as women. “Presently, I am acting in a Telugu film as villan,” he adds.

Les Johnson from Germany has written a book on him, capturing the trials and tribulations he underwent before maturing into a Kuchipudi dancer and then an actor. “Efforts are on to make it into a movie,” he adds.

The actor-cum-dancer has come out with an instructional DVD to kindle interest among the members of GenX in Kuchipudi.