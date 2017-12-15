Andhra Pradesh

Krishna to be declared malnutrition-free district

Krishna district will be declared malnutrition-and-anaemia-free in January, said District Collector B. Lakshmikantham.

In a release, Mr. Lakshmikantham said the district topped the State in nutritional status and was poised to become free from malnutrition and anaemia soon.

He said the departments of health, medical, women and child welfare had taken up special initiatives to bring down such cases in the last six months.

He said in April 2.9% severely underweight cases were registered, and by November the number came down to 1.52% making Krishna district top in the State to have lowest underweight cases.

In a separate release, Mr. Lakshmikantham said that following the instructions of the State government, all the primary health centres, community health centres and Angawadi centres would be equipped with cradles for the sake of infants. On Thursday, a cradle was inaugurated at the community health centre in Tiruvuru of Nuzvid mandal.

