: The Central government has sanctioned 4,462 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The officials concerned on Tuesday told the Krishna District Zilla Parishad that the directions to sanction the respective houses to the eligible families had already been received from the Central government.

Responding to Krishna District Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha’s query on the implementation of PMAY during the Standing Committees’ meet on various developmental issues, the officials said the Centre and the State government would offer a subsidy of Rs. 1.2 lakh for each house.

The cost of each unit is Rs. 2 lakh.

Banking correspondents

On extending ‘banking correspondents’ services in the rural pockets, the District Rural Development Authorities said that at least 100 of them would be appointed in the identified panchayats.

The bank correspondent’s task is to deal with monetary transactions between the bank and the beneficiaries of various pension schemes.

In all, 891 banking correspondents are monitoring the distribution and transaction of pension amount in the district. Ms. Anuradha and the officials reviewed the pending applications pertaining to sanction of various pensions to eligible applicants.

According to official data, as many as 32,718 applications pertaining to sanction of old-age and other pension schemes would have to be scrutinised.

Addressing the officials, Ms. Anuradha stressed the need for setting up the District Government Hospital Development Committee on a war-footing to ensure better medical and health services to the people.

Zilla Parishad CEO T. Damodhar Naidu was present.