Chief Justice of India to present the award in New Delhi soon

The Krishna District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has emerged as the best one in the State for its outstanding services in settling cases and legal literacy.Krishna District Judge and Chairman of DLSA Y. Lakshmana Rao on Thursday attributed it to the legal services, particularly settling the pre-litigation cases and reduction of pendency of cases at various levels of the courts. “We have secured 98 points out of 130 points to become the State’s best DLSA among the 13 DLSAs for the year 2016. The award will be presented by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur in New Delhi soon,” said Mr. Lakshmana Rao. The DLSA’s achievements for the period of November 2015 and August 2016 include settling of 12,187 pending cases and 11, 480 pre-litigation cases through the Lok Adalats. Also, as many as 193 persons were provided legal aid by the DLSA. Legal literacy was one of the parameters that helped the DLSA get the top slot in the State.

“We have conducted legal literacy camps extensively in seven schemes aimed at tribal people, mentally challenged, people engaged in the unorganised sector, child rights, human trafficking, eradication of drug menace and poverty elimination as formulated by the National Legal Services Authority,” Krishna DLSA secretary and senior judge P. R. Rajeev told The Hindu. A total of 638 legal literacy camps were conduct between November 2015 and August 2016 and the most remarkable achievement was settling of 75 cases through mediation. “The credit goes to Para Legal Volunteers, mandal-level legal services committees and other staff associated with the courts in the district,” said Mr. Lakshmana Rao.