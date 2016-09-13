The Krishna district administration has targeted to achieve open defecation-free district status by October 2. District Collector Babu A. on Monday directed the officials that at least 200 villages were yet to become open defecation-free villages in the district.

“A total of 70 villages have been announced as open defecation-free while over 200 villages are yet to achieve the tag,” Mr. Babu said. The officials were told to persuade people to construct Individual Sanitary Latrines (ISL) for which the sanctioned amount would be released within a week.