The new look of the 800-year-old stone structure of Sri Mannar Raja Gopala Swamy Temple in Vizianagaram after renovation.

New raja gopuram of Raja Gopala Swamy temple will be inaugurated in February

People have changed. New concrete structures have replaced old mud and tiled houses. But, the landmarks—Gurajada’s house, Vijayarama Gajapathi’s Fort, Pedda Cheruvu, Clock Tower, Three Lamps, Music and Dance College, Sanskrit College, tombs of the rulers, and many more—remind reminiscences of past glory.

However, Sri Mannar Raja Gopala Swamy Temple—locals identify it as Kotha Kovela or Santhaana Gopala Swamy, the 800-year-old stone structure, reportedly built under the supervision of Bhagavad Sri Ramanujacharya (1017-1137AD)—has remained neglected over the years.

As part of the government’s initiative to renovate ancient temples, the Endowments Department released Rs.40 lakh and the temple committee pooled about Rs.1 crore from various sources for its renovation.

With the grants, thick lime coating that completely enveloped the rich stone carvings has been peeled off, weeds/shrubs on walls have been cleared, haphazard constructions that defaced prakara mantapam have been dismantled and pulled down and the dilapidated raja gopuram on the eastern side has been renovated.

With dilapidated structures removed and given a facelift, the prakara mantapam has acquired a new look. Work on the five-storied new raja gopuram, a huge ornate tower at the entrance—which functions as the gateway through the wall that surrounds the temple—is nearing completion and will be inaugurated in February next when the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Sri Jagannatha Swamy will also be re-installed within the temple complex located on the east southeast of the 40-pillared Asthaana mantapam.

The main stone-structure temple with pyramid-shaped Vimana or Gopuram has Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu on the top.

While Sri Venugopala Swamy, the presiding deity, is perched atop a high-rise platform in the sanctum sanctorum with concerts Satya Bhama and Rukmini Devi on either side, idols of Sri Goda Devi and Sri Bhagavath Ramanujulu are located in separate mini temples to its south and north directions.

Rich sculpture

The idols of Nambi Alwar and Ramanuja Alwar are on either side of the entrance to the temple. Kruta Sthambam of Srimannarayana is to the left of the raja gopuram.

The entire temple complex is on 52 cents of land and is surrounded by highly fortified stone wall. Encroachments on the remaining 2 acres and 18 cents of land on which maada veedhulu (service roads) and pushkarni existed in the past are now being cleared. The department would develop pushkarni on the north-east, raise greenery, and build goshala and community halls in the remaining vacant land, K.V. Ramana, executive officer of the temple, told The Hindu .

On the temple’s history, he said that the temple was traced first at Venugopalapuram on the outskirts of the town. The temple was abandoned after a thunderbolt damaged it and the presiding deity left unattended. The damaged idol of Sri Venugopala Swamy can now be seen in prakara mantapam.

There is a belief that the deity would fulfil all wishes if devotees performed 11 pradakshinas. After their wishes are accomplished, the devotees must perform 108 pradakshinas per day for 40 days. And it is the only temple where rituals are performed under Pancha Raatra Agama , one of the Vaishnava traditions. The annual Kalyanotsavam of the presiding deity is performed in a befitting manner for five days beginning Phalguna Suddha Ekadasi.