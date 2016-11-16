Traders relieved as exports to Pak., China and Japan pick up

Konaseema coconut, which is already popular in the country, is finding ready market in the Asian region, particularly in China, Japan, Dubai and Pakistan.

The coconut variety is the most preferred in both Telangana and Ap because of less price, big size and high percentage of oil.

Ambajipeta village, with a large number of processing units in and around it, is the main centre for coconut trade.

Every day, transactions worth lakhs of rupees are carried out in the village, and traders, sensing an opportunity in rest of Asia, have started focusing on the region.

P. Rajeswara Rao, trader and coconut oil mill owner, told The Hindu that 50 to 60 truckloads of coconuts are being exported every day to Pakistan, China and Dubai during this season. “We purchase raw coconuts from farmers and then process the same for export purpose,”said Mr. Rao. He said that this year the response from the local market was not encouraging, but the gap was filled by exports to the Asian countries.

D. Nageswara Rao, coconut farmer of the Ambajipeta area, said traders, who purchase coconuts from them, export at them at the rate of Rs. 14, 000 per tonne. They are taken to Chennai, Mumbai or Visakhapatnam ports for export to respective countries.