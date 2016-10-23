A green channel was provided by the Hyderabad city police to facilitate organ donation by a brain-dead patient, Dinesh Reddy, from Nellore.—PHOTO: K.V.S. GIRI

Family members and relatives of Chillakur Dinesh Reddy (32) donated his liver, heart, eyes, kidneys and other organs after he was declared brain dead at Narayana Hospital located at Chintareddypalem on the outskirts of Nellore city on Saturday morning.

Dinesh, who was suffering from prolonged chronic headache, underwent brain operation at a corporate hospital here a few months ago.

It was only after Dinesh complained of severe headache and muscle pain that he was admitted to the hospital where his condition worsened beyond recovery. Following this, the doctors declared him brain dead and harvested his vital organs for transplantation after taking consent from his family members and relatives. The Liver was taken in a helicopter to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The Jeevan Dan Trust, a voluntary organisation engaged in health and social service activities, made the arrangements for the donation and transplantation of the organs.

Dinesh Reddy’s eyes were donated to the Modern Hospital here, while his kidneys were taken for transplantation to two patients at Bollineni Superspeciality Hospitals and Narayana Hospitals respectively.

Always helpful

The family members said that Dinesh was always helpful to his friends and acquaintances whenever they came to him for help and that they decided to donate the organs in tune with his good nature and service attitude. Belonging to Vidavaluru village, he was working with a local chicken shops chain for over 10 years.

The doctors gave up the idea of transplanting heart as Dinesh suffered from blood pressure.