Year-long activities start with a big gathering of farmers today

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, PCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy and former Union Minister of State for Railways Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy will address a ‘rythu mahasabha’ at Kodumur in Kurnool district on Saturday. The ‘rythu mahasabha’ marks the launch of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary, a year-long celebrations from November 19 this year to that date next year, APCC vice-president N. Thulasi Reddy told the media here on Friday.

Dr. Thulasi Reddy, DCC president P. Lakshmi Reddy and other leaders released pamphlets on the ‘rythu mahasabha’. Indira Gandhi’s pet projects such as green revolution, introduction of mechanised farming and high-yielding crop varieties, nationalisation of banks, SC/ST special component plan, abolition of zamindari system, launch of DWCRA groups in 1981-82 for empowering women, 20-point programme and carving out Bangladesh as a separate nation would be propagated among people, he said.

The 16-year rule of the first woman PM of the country was a memorable one as it ensured progress of all sections of people, Dr. Thulasi Reddy stated.