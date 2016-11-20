Congress leaders and partymen taking out a procession on bullock carts to the venue of ‘rythu mahasabha’ at Kodumur in Kurnool district on Saturday.— PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAMU_SUBRAMANYAM

Congress asks BJP to keep its poll-eve promise to eradicate drought in Rayalaseema

The BJP should take steps to divert 200 tmcft of water from the Godavari to the Rayalaseema region as promised in its 2014 election manifesto to eradicate drought in the parched region permanently, said leaders at the Congress’ ‘rythu mahasabha’ organised here on Saturday.

The mahasabha, which marked the launch of the year-long India Gandhi birth centenary celebrations, unanimously resolved to demand completion of the Polavaram project with cent per cent Central funding.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA Government at the Centre, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking decisions that plunged the farming community and the common man into hardship.

Welcoming demonetisation, Mr. Kharge said its enforcement was haphazard. Adequate currency of lower denominations ought to have been released to banks before banning the notes. Mr. Modi lacked concern for the plight of the people, who were going round banks and ATMs to get cash of lower denominations for meeting their daily needs.

The BJP government however waived loans of some industrialists who defaulted and duped banks, he alleged.

Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi had promised to get back the Rs.80 lakh crore of black money stacked in foreign banks and deposit Rs. 15 lakh in each farmer’s account. Introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes would further encourage black money, he said. The Congress government too in 2012 demonetised Rs. 500 notes printed prior to 2005. It printed sufficient alternative notes in advance and none felt a pinch then, he asserted.

The Congress stood by the farmers, Dalits, women, and youth, but the BJP was pro-corporate, he said.

Mr. Kharge said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism.

Former Union Minister Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy sought laying of a 150-km pipeline from Hospet in Karnataka to Kurnool to check pilferage of water from Tungabhadra Low-Level Canal.

‘Indiramma rajyam’

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy administered a pledge to strive for restoration of “Indiramma rajyam.” He translated Mr. Kharge’s address in Kannada into Telugu.

Former MLA Kotla Sujathamma, Kodumur sarpanch C.B. Latha, and former Kodumur mandal president Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy spoke. APCC vice-president N. Thulasi Reddy presided.

The leaders went in two open-top vans from Kodumur bridge to the ‘rythu mahasabha’ venue as farmers followed in about 100 bullockcarts and party activists showered flower petals. They garlanded Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy’s statue en route and watched a photo exhibition on Indira Gandhi at the venue.

Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, A.P. Legislative Council Deputy Chairman C. Ramachandraiah, former Union Ministers Pallam Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, and J.D. Seelam, former speaker Nadendla Manohar, former Minister Killi Kruparani, former Ministers K. Bapiraju, Kondru Murali, Sailajanath, and Mohd. Ahmedullah were present.

Congress asks BJP

to keep its poll-eve promise to eradicate drought in Rayalaseema