Deputy CM promises to purchase all stocks brought to market yards

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy on Friday launched onion procurement at a price of Rs. 600 per quintal from farmers and said the Government allocated Rs. 20 crore to the Kurnool district for the purpose. Farmers cultivated onion crop in 22,844 hectares in the Kurnool district this year and got an yield of 34.26 lakh quintals, Mr. Krishnamurthy said in a meeting in Kurnool market yard. The onion yield between August and December this year was estimated to be 1.50 lakh tonnes. Farmers brought about 20 to 30 per cent of onion crop grown in the district to market yards in the district and sent most of the stock to markets at Tadepalligudem, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.