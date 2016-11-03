Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister K.E. Krishna Murthy on Wednesday hoped that Machilipatnam would one day develop into a major city.

Recalling the glorious history of the port town, Mr. Krishna Murthy said: “I do not wish to see Machilipatnam lagging behind in development and without having the shape of a city. The deep sea port will transform the face of the town.”

He appealed to revenue employees to ensure that land is gathered for various projects, including the Machilipatnam industrial corridor and the Bhogapuram airport. He put on record his appreciation for the support extended by the Andhra Pradesh State Revenue Employees Association for the new policies introduced in the department in recent years.

Pat for revenue staff

“Technology is playing an incredible role in discharge of duties by the revenue authorities. We will continue to rely on the latest technology to ensure transparency and quality-based performance in maintaining land records and data. Some sections of people created panic among farmers on the introduction of technology such as e-patta books and land records, but it yielded result, ” added Mr. Krishna Murthy.

Accompanied by Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra and Machilipatnam Member of Parliament K. Narayana, Mr. Krishna Murthy inaugurated the Krishna District Revenue Services Association’s building-cum-function hall here.

Joint Collector Gandham Chandrudu appealed to the Revenue Minister to consider sanction of increments for the work done by the revenue authorities in the Polavaram project.