Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy asserted on Friday that he would apprise Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas to start a toll-free number of eye donation in the State.

Speaking as chief guest in a mega eye donation campaign in K.V. Subba Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool, lauded Kurnool SP A. Ravikrishna’s efforts to promote eye donation.

Mr. Ravikrishna said he adopted Kappatralla village in Devanakonda mandal for development under Smart Village programme and thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for his cooperation. He recalled that as an IPS trainee he visited Kappatralla and learnt about the plight of families which were shattered by factionalism. The SP said his endeavour was to make Kurnool district top in the eye donation campaign by encouraging voluntary eye donation. Policemen were part of society and must treat the victims as their family members, he said.

OSD Raviprakash, Indian Red Cross Society district chairman Srinivasulu, college principal Subba Reddy, chairman Ashokavardhan Reddy, DSPs, circle inspectors, sub-inspectors and college students participated.