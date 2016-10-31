Sri Venugopala Samskruta Prachara Sabha, in association with the East Godavari District Writers Association and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, conducted ‘Deepavali Kavi Sammelanam’ at Eeswara Pustaka Bhandagaram here on Sunday. Poet and writer Srikantha Spurthi presided over the programme, in which additional commissioner of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation S. Govinda Swamy, president of the Godavari Chamber of Commerce Grandhi Narayana Rao (Babji) attended as special invitees. Vadrevu Veeralakshmi Devi, Vakkalanka Sarada, Kalanadhabhatta Venkatrama Sastry, M. Janaki Rama Chowdary, P. Padmaja Vani, Avadhanula Mani Babu, Ryali Prasad, Addepalli Jyothi and other poets recited their poetry on the theme ‘terrorism.’ Academician P. Chiranjeevini Kumari felicitated the poets.
National » Andhra PradeshKAKINADA, October 31, 2016
Updated: October 31, 2016 05:38 IST
Kavi sammelanam held
More In: Andhra Pradesh | National | Other States
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Android phones gave away Maoists location
Fishing cat found moving in mangrove
24 Maoists killed on Odisha-Andhra border
Work on LNG terminals moves at a snail’s pace
How harmful is Ajinomoto?
Roja rescues road accident victim
Postal mix-up as heritage town is mistaken for new capital
Maoists threaten to target Naidu, Lokesh
PG medical student commits suicide
Regularisation of contract staff: AG’s views sought
Latest in this section