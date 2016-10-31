Sri Venugopala Samskruta Prachara Sabha, in association with the East Godavari District Writers Association and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, conducted ‘Deepavali Kavi Sammelanam’ at Eeswara Pustaka Bhandagaram here on Sunday. Poet and writer Srikantha Spurthi presided over the programme, in which additional commissioner of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation S. Govinda Swamy, president of the Godavari Chamber of Commerce Grandhi Narayana Rao (Babji) attended as special invitees. Vadrevu Veeralakshmi Devi, Vakkalanka Sarada, Kalanadhabhatta Venkatrama Sastry, M. Janaki Rama Chowdary, P. Padmaja Vani, Avadhanula Mani Babu, Ryali Prasad, Addepalli Jyothi and other poets recited their poetry on the theme ‘terrorism.’ Academician P. Chiranjeevini Kumari felicitated the poets.

