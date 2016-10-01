G. Priyanka, a 25-year-old woman from Kavali in Nellore district, reportedly drowned in a lake near Lacey in the U.S. She reportedly went there for morning walk a few days ago.

Priyanka completed her MS in Civil Engineering in Washington recently and took up a job in a company a month ago.

Her parents G. Venkateswarlu and Satyavati received information about the tragic incident. The exact cause of death was not yet known.

Initial reports said that the woman went near the lake to wash her feet but accidentally fell into the water and drowned.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is making arrangements to send the body to Kavali.