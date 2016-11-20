Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand conduct of Kartika Vanabhojanam (community meals) being organised by the TTD on Sunday.

The venue – Parveta Mandapam situated amidst the thick Tirumala forests about two kilometres from the town is being spruced up for the occasion.

In connection with the festival, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa swamy and His two divine consorts mounted atop the golden Gaja Vahanam will be taken out in a procession to the venue amidst tight security.

‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ will be observed to the deities at the mandapam followed by other spiritual and cultural programmes.

Meanwhile, the TTD’s Nitya Annadanam officials are busy making preparations for providing of sumptuous repasts to about ten thousands people who are expected to converge at the venue.