Dalits pour out their woes before the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes panel chief

Dalits lack a permanent place to rest the departed souls in peace as land meant for the purpose has been grabbed by influential persons or no government land is available for it.

They have been running from pillar to post without a solution to the grave problem for long. This sums up the plight of Dalits who poured out their woes to Andhra Pradesh State SC/ST Commission Chairman Karem Sivaji here on Thursday.

The Chairman pulled up the revenue officials for remaining ‘indifferent’ to the plight of SCs and STs whose land has been encroached upon by influential persons in hundreds of cases.

Irked over the attitude of the revenue officials at the grassroots level for not attending numerous complaints endorsed and forwarded by the commission to the district administration, he said it was unfortunate that some of the complaints were pending even for eight years at a stretch with reports of the tehsildars concerned still awaited. “What the revenue department is doing,” he asked. “Encroachment of land of Dalits is rampant in Prakasam district,” he noted, adding that in many cases pattadar passbooks had not been issued for reasons best known to the officials. He set a deadline of 15 days to the tehsildars to attend to specific complaints of land encroachment.

Directive

He also directed the district administration to constitute a cell at the district level to monitor and dispose of all such complaints within the time-frame.

The Chairman said: “If there is no land readily available, land acquisition proposal should be put up and place for burial ground ensured without loss of time.”

He exhorted the officials to take a cue from their counterparts in Anantapur where the district administration had acquired 2,500 acres for the purpose.

Taking numerous complaints from SCs and STs on land-related issues, he assured them of arranging free legal aid, if needed, to fight court cases.