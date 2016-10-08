The government’s move to include Kapus in the list of Backward Classes will not do any harm to those already enjoying the status and steps will be taken to complete the exercise in an amicable manner, Andhra Pradesh State Kapu Corporation chairman Chalamalasetti Ramanujaya has said.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Ramanujaya said that the Chief Minister was committed to doing justice to the Kapus by enlisting them as BCs.

Stating that the Chief Minister had given prominent positions to leaders of the Kapu community, he said: “The government is spending over Rs. 860 crore for the uplift of about 50,000 Kapu beneficiaries. This apart, children from the community are encouraged to pursue higher education in foreign universities.”