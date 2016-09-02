Sri Jayendra Saraswati returned to his quarters on the premises of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Labbipet.

Head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Sri Jayendra Saraswati was discharged from Andhra Hospitals here on Thursday morning. He was admitted on Tuesday morning in an unconscious state.

Despite earlier indications that the Acharya would be taken to Chennai for further treatment, he returned to his quarters on the premises of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Labbipet, where he resides during his visits to the city.

Labbipet Venkateswara Swamy Temple Trust member Maganti Venugopal said the Acharya, who came here to participate in the Chaturmasya Vratnam rituals, would be here till September 19 as per schedule.

Andhra Hospital Managing Director P.V. Ramana Murthy said that the Acharya was in a stable condition and there was no need for him to be taken anywhere else for treatment. Alert attendants brought him to the hospital at the nick of time.