Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas inaugurated the State’s second Electronic Urban Primary Healthcare Centre (eUPHC) in Tirupati on Saturday. The initiative, envisaged by the State government to leverage benefits of digitalisation of healthcare, will upgrade existing Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) into eUPHCs and enable access to specialist doctors in the local neighbourhoods via telemedicine and diagnostic tools.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Mr. Srinivas said that the launch of eUPHCs would serve the families, who are below/close to the poverty line, thereby catering to the basic and advanced healthcare needs of nearly 50 per cent of the urban/semi-urban population across the State. He said that the State government would launch 222 more eUPHCs in the next few months. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of providing quality primary healthcare for the urban poor has resulted in the establishments of eUPHCs.

These units enabled with technology will provide speciality consultations via telemedicine and will also offer laboratory investigations, primary healthcare services through general practitioners and nurses,” he said.

Apollo Hospitals, as a part of its Rural Connect Initiative, will be providing their services at 164 such eUPHCs across nine districts of Andhra Pradesh for a period of three years, along with the State government.

