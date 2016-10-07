Scores of devotees from different parts of the country swarmed the hill shrine on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the procession of the Lord on the “Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam”, organised on the fourth day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, flanked by His two divine consorts and mounted atop the golden Kalpa Vriksha vahanam, was taken out in a procession around the thoroughfares of the sacred shrine.

Police excesses

The excess drafting of police personnel for the event had its counter effects felt in the form of “excesses” that dampened the festive spirit. Utter chaos and confusion prevailed in front of the ‘Kalpa Vriksha vahanam’, with the police personnel mercilessly pushing the devotees who had queued up with the ‘Harathi’ plates.

The deployment of male police personnel further added to the agony of the women devotees who had lined-up in huge numbers for the harathi.