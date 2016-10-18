Service uses two databases to identify vehicle and person registering it

Online vehicle registration at the showroom was inaugurated by Chief Whip Kalava Srinivasulu here on Monday marking the first ever Aadhaar driven online vehicle registration service in the country.

Inaugurating the online service at the Durga Maruti car showroom, Mr Srinivasulu said that it was a reflection of the tech-savvy nature of the State government which wanted to simplify citizen services in the fastest and the best possible manner.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Sundar told The Hindu that the service used two databases — one to identify the vehicle and the other to identify the person registering the vehicle. While the database maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) called ‘Vaahan’, which is a repository of all the vehicles and their details such as the chassis numbers, manufacturer, type, make etc, will be used to draw the details of the vehicle being registered, the Aadhaar database will provide the details of the person registering the vehicle using the biometric details of the person.

“The service is entirely cloud based and hence available 24/7. Making use of the service a QR code is generated for every registration, which will be printed on the Registration Certificate (RC) eliminating any possibility of duplication or faking of RCs,” said Mr Sundar.