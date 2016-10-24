With a view to nurture dying folk arts, Bharateeyam will organise ‘Kalarchana’ from January 18.

Giving details of the cultural festival, its convenor Edara Bharat said the festival is being organised to kindle interest among the members of the GenX in traditional folk arts such as ‘Kolattam’ and Brundavan Chekka Bhajan.

Events would be organised under two categories for those below 16 years and above 16 years, said its co-convenor Nalluri Venkateswarlu.

Those interested could fill in applications by browsing www.kalarchana.in, they added.