Artistes hog the limelight during the Dasara celebrations in Ongole.

The native culture was in full limelight as grand 'Kalaram' processions were taken out on Tuesday from Ammavari temples marking Dasara, the culmination of the nine-day festivities.

Continuing the tradition, devotees took the idol of the mother goddess in flower-bedecked vehicles from the Kankadurga Devi temple at Balajiraopet and other temples to celebrate the annihilation of the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura by the omnipotent Durgadevi.

Devotees vied with one another in having a glimpse of the tastefully decorated mother goddess from vantage points.

Artistes dressed like gods and goddesses enlivened the atmosphere. Youngsters danced to rhythmic drum beats while leading all along the colourful processions.

Meanwhile, all roads in the city led to Jammi Chettu (bulrush tree) street in the Lawyerpet area as devotees offered special prayers to the tree considered sacred since the epic period of Ramayana and Mahabharata, for success in their ventures. Processional deities from different temples passed through the narrow street.

The sacred tree is considered a favourite of Lord Rama.

Pandavas hid their arms among the tree branches during their forest sojourn and prayed to it for victory in the Kurukshetra war.

Sidda offers prayers

Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao joined the devotees in offering prayers to goddess Kanakadurga decorated as Sri Rajarajeswari Devi holding sugarcane and showing ‘abhaya mudra’ at the Lawyerpet Shirdi Saibaba temple in Ongole. Girls performed ‘Kolatam’ as also Kuchipudi ballet on the occasion.

Chandanotsavam fete was organised at the Santhapeta Sai Baba temple to mark Vijayadasami.

In Nellore, devotees thronged Ammavari temples since the break of dawn. Vijayadasami was celebrated in a grand manner at, among other temples, Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi temple, Astalakshmi temple and Vaishnavi Devi temple. Devotees waited in long queues to offer prayers to Sri Kamakshi Tayi in Jannawada on the banks of Penna river. Bhavani devotees ended their ‘deeksha’ after performing special pujas at Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi temple at Dargamitta.