Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna interacting with a rescued cattle herder at Kommalur in Kadapa district on Tuesday. —Photo: By Arrangement

Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna led a 15-member team to rescue about 20 cattle herders who were stranded in the swollen Pennar river at Kommalur and Kokkirayapalle in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

On getting information that some cattle herders, who had taken their cattle for grazing, got stranded in the rising river water at Kommalur of Khajipet mandal, Mr. Ramakrishna rushed to the place along with the rescue team, three coracles and life jackets.

The cattle herders — Lakshmi Devi, Venkatasubbamma, B. Chandrakala, Sudha, Munni, Subbamma, B. Rahmathullah, and Bhaskar — went to the riverbed at 8.30 a.m. and got stranded in water due to sudden inflow.

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna and the team rushed to Kokkirayapalle of Chennur mandal on learning that about 12 cattle herders got stranded in the river.

They ventured into the river using the coracles, helped the stranded persons put on the life jackets, and brought them to the banks safely.

Mydukur DSP M.V. Ramakrishnaiah, Urban Circle Inspector Nagabhushanam, Rural CI Y. Venkateswarlu, and staff participated in the rescue operation.

The cattle herders and their family members expressed their gratitude to the SP and other police personnel.