Director of Juvenile Department Sarada launched an inquiry on Saturday into the killing of boy in the Government Juvenile Home for Boys in Kadapa two days ago, and ordered the suspension of the chief supervisor and three supervisors on charges of dereliction of duty.

Ms. Sarada placed under suspension the chief supervisor Subrahmanyam and three supervisors Purushotham Reddy, Balarama Raju and Varaprakash of the juvenile home. The official elicited details about the strangulation of a boy with a towel in the bathroom.

She inquired, in the State guest house, with the juvenile home staff and boys lodged in the home about the killing. Joint Director of Juvenile Department Prasad Murthy visited the juvenile home on Friday and enquired with the boys. The victim, who was arrested in a theft case, was remanded.