TDP State official spokesman Jupudi Prabhakar Rao on Thursday challenged YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to declare his assets taking a cue from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members, including party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Addressing the media here, he said the Leader of the Opposition, who is fighting a legal battle against the Enforcement Directorate for attaching assets worth about Rs. 750 crore in connection with the money laundering case, had no moral right to question the integrity of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Naidu had set a laudable trend in politics by declaring his and family members’ assets for the sixth year in a row, he said.

The YSRC chief should learn lessons in transparency from the Chief Minister, Mr. Prabhakar said, adding, “Let Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, who had gone to jail along with YSR Congress MP Vijay Sai Reddy, disclose his assets without fudging figures.”