‘Join me in fight against TDP’s anti-people policies’

The Praja Sankalp Yatra launched by the YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy crossed the 600-km mark in the district on Sunday.

When Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Katarupalli village in Kadiri Assembly constituency, people in large numbers welcomed him by showering flowers.

On the occasion, the Opposition leader planted a sapling in the village and appealed to the people to join him in his fight against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for implementing “anti-poor” policies. Stating that the fruits of development were not reaching the poor and no section of community was happy with the TDP performance, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would strive to ensure justice if his party was voted to power in the next elections.

On the day of 43rd day of the padayatra, the Opposition leader toured Kadiri town and reached Gandlapenta village after covering Madhava thanda, Kamatampalli, Kotipalli Cross, Middivarigondi, and Katarpalli villages.

Christmas break

On the occasion of Christmas, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not undertake the padayatra on Monday. He will resume the yatra on Tuesday.