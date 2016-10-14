Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra on Thursday launched a website ‘Job Mela for Eligible BC Students’. It was inaugurated to provide employment to BC candidates and improve their livelihood.

A job mela will be held at V.R. Siddhardha Engineering College, Kanuru, Vijayawada between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Interested candidates can register online by logging on to the BC Welfare official job mela website, according to a statement issued by director of BC Welfare, Andhra Pradesh K. Harshavardhan.