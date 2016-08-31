Jayendra Saraswathi was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday after he developed respiratory problems.

Kanchi acharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, who was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada after developing respiratory problems on Tuesday, is recovering, say hospital authorities.

Andhra Hospitals Pulmonologist Dr. Ravindranath on Wednesday said that the Swamiji’s sugar and sodium levels have improved, but he was still under observation. The hospital authorities, in the health bulletin released on Wednesday afternoon, said that his health condition was much better than what it was on Tuesday.

“Jayendra Saraswathi is shifted to a special ward from ICU. He is speaking to his disciples. A team of doctors from Andhra Hospitals and specialists from Chennai who arrived here on Tuesday are supervising his health condition,” said Dr. Ravindranath. The doctor’s team from Chennai expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to the Swamiji, he added.