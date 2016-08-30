Jayendra Saraswathi was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday after he developed respiratory problems.

Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday after he developed respiratory problems after a fall in his blood glucose levels. Doctors said he was responding to treatment and his condition was stable.

Disciples found the seer in an unconscious condition around 6 a.m. and called the doctors of the Andhra Hospital and he was shifted him the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A five-member team of doctors is monitoring his condition. The vice-chancellor of the NTR University of Health Sciences, Dr. T. Ravi Raju is also over-seeing his treatment.

“Swamiji, who is a diabetic, has low sugar and sodium levels. He is responding to the treatment well,” Dr. Ravi Raju told mediapersons.

A team of doctors from Chennai has also reached Vijayawada.