In the wake of the spread of mysterious disease of leg swelling and death of a few persons in Annavaram village of Vara Ramachandrapuram, the Prohibition and Excise Department has conducted raids on Monday and Tuesday in the mandals of Vara Ramachandrapuram and Yetapaka and destroyed 1,700 litres of fermented jaggery wash and seized three litres of illicitly distilled liquor.

Teams comprising Excise Superintendent (task force), Rajamahendravaram, enforcement (Kakinada) and station staff of Rampachodavaram and Addateegala conducted raids in Vaddegudem, Lakshmipuram, Peddamattapalli and Annavaram villages of Vara Ramachandrapuram mandal and in Pichukulapadu and Gunduvarigudem of Yetapaka mandal.