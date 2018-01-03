Jagan’s walkathon crosses 50-day mark

more-in

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday undertook padayatra at Pulavandlapalle of the Madanapalle Assembly constituency, 130 km from here, on the 50th day of his State-wide campaign.

A delegation of contract resident teachers of the APREI Society from Amaravati met Mr. Jagan at Valmikipuram mandal headquarters and submitted a representation. They urged him to support their cause for getting benefits such as salary during summer vacation and implementation of RPS-2015 status on a par with regular employees. Mr. Jagan assured them that he would look into their demands.

Differently-abled members of Madanapalle division of the “Deaf and Dumb Society’’ also met the Opposition leader and narrated the hardships faced by 1.50 lakh people in the district.

They submitted a list of demands which included generation of employment opportunities and implementation of welfare schemes, establishment of rehabilitation centres, passes for free travel in trains and RTC buses, and announcement of separate budget. Mr. Jagan said he would solve their issues on priority basis if he came to power.