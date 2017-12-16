Jagan’s padayatra crosses 500 km

more-in

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised to extend a slew of sops for the weaving community and assured that he would provide pension to weavers who crossed 45 years, if his party comes to power in the next elections.

On the 36th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Mr. Jagan visited Dharmavaram, known for the famous silk saris and has considerable population of the weaver community, and assured all support to them.

Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to protect the interests of the community, he alleged that Mr. Naidu’s much-promised loan waiver scheme remained an announcement.

The YSRCP president asked the Chief Minister if it was justified to deceive the weaver community on the loan waiver and also found fault with him for failing to fulfil his election promise.

As part of his yatra, Mr. Jagan crossed the 500-km mark at Gotluru village, which falls under the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency, and planted a sapling in the village to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, members of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists called on the Opposition leader and submitted a memorandum seeking to highlight their grievances. He promised them that his party would give housing plots and other benefits to all journalists.

He promised all-out support for RTC workers.