Jagan to Naidu: Where is ₹15,000 cr. liquor revenue going?

more-in

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and president of the YSR Congress Party Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the welfare measures being taken up by the government did not reflect the sizeable revenues that the State was making from liquor alone.

In a three-page letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Jagan on Friday asked what the government was doing with the ₹15,000 crore revenue being generated from the sale of liquor every year. While farmers had a total outstanding loans of ₹87,612 crore, the TDP government had cleared only ₹11,000 crore till date, he said.

Saying that he was writing the letter to mourn the death of Mudunuri Subbamma who ended her life at Patthepuram village in West Godavari district after a liquor shop was opened in the heart of her village, he said over 20 persons had attempted to end their lives unable to tolerate the adverse impact on them by the liquor policy of the Telugu Desam government.

Mr. Jagan asked the Chief Minister when was he going to fulfil his promise of closing down ‘belt shops’ (illegal liquor outlets) and reminded him that the file related to it was the second one he signed after taking charge as Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan charged that the Chief Minister was directly responsible for the death of Mudunuri Subbamma. Mr. Jagan asked the Chief Minister about the status of the first two files that he had signed.

The government earned revenue to the tune of ₹11,000 crore just from liquor in the first year. In the next year, it earned ₹13,640 crore and this financial year it already made ₹11,000 crore and the annual earnings was estimated at ₹17,000 crore. On an average the government was getting ₹15,000 crore revenue per annum from liquor, he calculated.