‘It is imperative for fledgling State to prosper post-bifurcation’

: A day after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu exchanged “'Development Roti,” Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, exchanged “Special status roti” with YSR Congress Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy at Swarnala Cheruvu on the third day of ‘Rottela Panduga’ here on Friday. Lakhs of pilgrims made a beeline for the venue to make their wishes. “SCS is imperative for Navya Andhra to prosper post-bifurcation,” Mr. Jagan maintained.

The party would continue its fight for SCS both within and outside Parliament with the blessings of the martyred warriors, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader Mekapatti Rajmohan Reddy said, adding that: “we will seize every opportunity to raise the issue forcefully as the State’s industrial development is closely linked to it.”

Police had a tough time regulating the mob which tried to get closer to Mr. Jagan after he offered prayers at the Bara Shahid Dargah.

Earlier, “Gandhamohotsavam”' was performed to the martyrs by Kadapa Pedda Durga religious head Khwaja Syed Shah Arifullah Hussaini. The sandal paste was brought in a huge procession from Kota mita by devotees with reverence.

Thanksgiving visit

Meanwhile, Sk. Imran, a youth from Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu, who has got a placement in an information technology major in Bengaluru, said: “I came last year and offered prayers. I am thankful for getting a decent job in a firm having dream company status,” after exchanging a roti with Sk.Jameel from Warangal, Telangana who is now in search of a job.

“'Marriage has remained elusive for long for a woman from Madanapalli. She entered into a wedlock with a leading businessman soon after visiting the Dargah,” adds newly-married Shanti who has come from Chittor district for the Rotiyan-ki-Eid. Another woman from Hyderabad Prema, who was issueless for over 10 years, says: 'I am blessed with a male baby after my visit to the Dargah last year.”

“Devotees come here with numerous wishes and they keep coming again and again with more wishes once their maiden wish gets fulfilled,” said a Sufi saint Sk. Mastan while blessing devotees with peacock feathers.