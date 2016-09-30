YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Congress leaders are instigating people by their motivated propaganda on special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party MLC and Kurnool district president Silpa Chakrapani Reddy has alleged.

Asserting that the Opposition propaganda was far from truth, he told the media here on Thursday that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accepted the special package for developing the State as it was steeped in a financial crunch. Taking a dig at former Union Minister of State for Railways Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy, he said he was day-dreaming of Congress coming to power again.

Referring to Kurnool MP Butta Renuka’s assertion that honesty reigned supreme in YSRC, the TDP leader said it was on the contrary. Ms. Renuka’s husband was in the TDP and she too would join it in due course, he added. Referring to Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy’s claim that 20 MPs of YSRC would quit for the sake of SCS, he said neither YSRC leaders nor Butta Renuka would get re-elected.

Civic polls

The TDP would be victorious in at least 90 per cent of seats in the ensuing municipal elections, Mr. Chakrapani Reddy said.

He told party leaders and activists to go door to door and enlist the people’s problems. He refuted Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha Reddy’s charge that compound interest was being levied on DWCRA members and added that DWCRA loan waiver would be completed in three phases by 2018.

Compensation for crop loss in 1,500 hectares in Pamulapadu, Atmakur and Velugodu mandals due to submersion would be disbursed. He promised to remind Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao on his promise to open onion purchase centres in Kurnool district.

Seeds would be distributed on subsidy with biometric system to ensure that beneficiaries themselves get the benefit. Crop insurance would be released in a week, he said.

