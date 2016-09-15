Director (commercial and marketing) of the India Tourism Development Corporation Piyush Tiwari on Wednesday inaugurated the duty free shop at the Deepwater Port here. This the 10th outlet by the ITDC. ITDC was operating the outlets at the Kolkata, Haldia, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Mangalore, Mumbai and Goa seaports along with one at Coimbatore international airport. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tiwari said that the outlet was aligned with the ITDC’s aim of providing shoppers with an incredible shopping experience. “Shoppers can select a wide range of products, including world’s best known spirits, wines, top selling brands of cigarettes and an array of Indian products such as tribal handicrafts, wide assortment of teas and many other products, at a competitive price,” he said. Joint Commissioner of Customs S. Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Commissioner B.K. Singh and other officials were present.
National » Andhra PradeshKAKINADA, September 15, 2016
Updated: September 15, 2016 06:09 IST
ITDC’s duty-free shop inaugurated at port
