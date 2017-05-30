It was a ‘jatara’ for TDP workers, says Botcha Satyanarayana

more-in

The three-day TDP Mahanadu has turned out to be a mere ‘jathara’ for the TDP workers and party did not discuss any problem of the people, former Minister and YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

The party conclave failed to take note of the growing incidence of murders and suicides in the State, leave alone the provision of remunerative price to farmers or problems of North Andhra. A greater part of the time was devoted to lambasting the Telangana government and its Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Satyanaryana told a media conference here on Monday.

He said criticising the KCR government or the Opposition would not absolve the AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP government has failed to implement its election promises during the last three years but the party leaders were questioning KCR for failing to implement his election promises in Telangana to cover up their own failures.

Referring to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu obtaining a stay from the court on the cases filed against him in the past, Mr. Satyanarayana wanted the Chief Minister to order a CBI inquiry into the charges made against him. He recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had ordered CBI inquiries into the allegations against his government on the ORR project, Paritala murder and the Volkswagen and in all the three, the government had come out unscathed.