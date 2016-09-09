Says he will strive to obtain from Centre every entitlement due to Andhra Pradesh.

Reiterating that he will not compromise on the interests of the State, including Special Category Status, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that it is prudent to accept the benefits announced first and strive to obtain every single entitlement due to the State under the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Mr. Naidu, who could not make a statement in the Assembly after it was adjourned when YSRC members stalled the House over the SCS issue, made a detailed statement in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

“Time is running out. Already, over two years have passed and only two-and-a-half years are left. The Centre’s announcements on 100 per cent assistance to Polavaram and converting 90 per cent externally-aided project loans as grant need to be backed by legality and executed in a time-bound manner. I expect them to be strengthened with appropriate orders and notifications,” he said.

He thanked the Centre for the support extended, but reminded it that the SCS issue had transformed into a strong sentimental issue for the people. However, the statement did not go down well with the Opposition members, who said the Chief Minister couched the SCS issue in a diplomatic language.

SCS was not a sentiment, but a right of the people on whom bifurcation was thrust. Describing it as a sentiment would take away the legality of the rightful demand, said Leader of the Opposition in the Council C. Ramachandraiah, and members P.J. Chandrasekhar of the CPI, M.V.S. Sarma and V. Balasubramanyam of the PDF.

Naidu loses cool

Earlier, Mr. Naidu lost his cool when Mr. Ramachandraiah criticised the State for not handing over Polavaram project to the Centre and Ummareddy Venkateswarlu blamed the Chief Minister for watering down the SCS issue.

Both the Opposition leaders later staged a walk-out.

The State did offer execution of the Polavaram project to the Centre but the NITI Aayog advised the Centre to let the State handle it for faster execution.

To Mr. Venkateswarlu’s remark, he quipped, “Why would I weaken SCS proposal when it would bring me more popularity?”