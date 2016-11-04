TTD spends huge sums on maintenance of various roads, but corporation officials fail to check encroachments

Is the Municipal Corporation indifferent to the problems being faced by the TTD in the maintenance of roads in Tirupati? Call it impuissance on the part of the authorities or the die hard attitude of the freebooters seeking shelter under the leaders of the ruling political party, the answer is ‘Yes’ if the growing encroachments of the TTD roads are any indication.

Nine major roads including the Tirumala–Alipiri bypass, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Alipiri to Pudipatla and the roads encircling the local temples — about 26 km — are being maintained by the TTD.

During this fiscal alone, the TTD has sanctioned about Rs. 12 crores for taking up works like renewal of BT and construction of footpaths. As a token of its contribution to the much-touted ‘Smart City’ status, the TTD had also taken up beautification works to the footpaths (along the roads under its control).

The irony is that despite incurring such huge expenditure, the TTD roads have always proved ‘sitting ducks’ whenever the lower rung political leaders encouraged the invasion of pavements.

Though the encroachments are at their peak on the entire stretch of the Tirumala bypass road, the location particularly in front of the monolithic Srinivasam complex remains marooned by bunks, pushcarts and unauthorised hawkers leaving little space for pedestrian movement.

The Kapila theertham and Alipiri road also has experienced mushrooming of unauthorised shops alongside the pavements. As the majority of the trekking pilgrims prefer the route to reach Tirumala, the TTD has laid quality tiles all along the two kilometres stretch investing several lakhs of rupees that unfortunately has come as a blessing to the encroachers in setting-up their businesses. The pilgrims are made to ‘stop and proceed’ as the vehicles move at high speeds and the traffic is ceaseless.

The situation at the intersection of the Hare Rama Hare Krishna road near the SVRR hospital junction too remains pathetic. It remains choked because of the pavement dwellers and pushcarts.

In addition to these, the unauthorised dwelling of vendors behind the TTD’s Vishnu Nivasam complex and Nandi circle also stand classic examples of the growing menace.

The amount reportedly paid to the so-called political leaders in the form of kickbacks runs into a couple of crores every month.

What is more perturbing is the fact that the municipal authorities in the process of rehabilitating the encroachers identified a prime land adjacent to the Srinivasam complex sometime back but were forced to give-up the idea as the land belonged to the TTD which reportedly turned down the request.

The failure of the task force formed with the senior officials of the TTD, district revenue, police, TUDA and the Municipal Corporation to ensure the overall development of the town and check the encroachments is one of the main reasons that has led to the increase in the unauthorised occupations.