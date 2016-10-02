Centre for ISRO NSS Studies at St. Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology inaugurated

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) can help develop our own driverless car, says Dr. Ande Murali Varaprasad, Director, Centre for ISRO NSS Studies (CIGS) at St. Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala.

“It’s not just driverless cars recently seen on the roads in Singapore. We can have our own Global Positioning System to replace the American one,” he explained during the inauguration of the centre by S. Gopinath, Director, System Integration (Mechanical), RCI, at the Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, and College secretary V. Ramakrishna Rao. The centre will house a high-end IRNSS receiver to analyse the huge data generated by IRNSS constellation of seven satellites as per the memorandum of understanding entered into by the college with Indian Space Research Organisation, according to College Correspondent S. Lakshmana Rao.

Various applications

The IRNSS christened NAVIC (sailor) throws open wide-ranging applications, including terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation to disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management to integration with mobile phones, mapping and geodetic data capture, Dr. Varaprasad said.

The IRNSS provided accurate real-time positioning and timing services over the nation and the region extending to 1,500 km around the country.

The students and faculty would be involved in collection of data and analysis, added College Principal P. Ravikumar. “The SACET is the only private college among the 19 educational institutions selected by ISRO for setting up IRNSS receivers,” he added.

