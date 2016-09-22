With a gradual decline in the number of smuggling operatives entering the Seshachalam forests, the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has set its eyes on strengthening the plain area operations. This emerged as an offshoot from the recent amendments to A.P. Forest Act-1967, which has equipped the task force with civil police powers, enabling them to arrest and prosecute the smuggling operatives.

As a part of the ongoing operations, task force officials nabbed a notorious interstate smuggler – Guna Sekhar alias Guna alias Madarapakkam Guna -- near Lakshmipuram circle on Tiruchanur road here on Wednesday.

According to RSASTF head and DIG M. Kantha Rao, the accused was wanted in several cases registered in various police stations in Chittoor district and is said to have connections with smugglers, both in the country and abroad. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had supplied red sanders to international smugglers, particularly to Sahul Hameed with the help of an intermediary Ali Bhai and others. He learnt tricks of the trade during the year 2008 from another Tamil Nadu-based smuggler L.V. Mani and progressed in the field. In 2013, he was nabbed by the police officials under the Padiravedu PS limits in Tamil Nadu for possession of nearly 16-18 tonnes of red sanders in his godown. With respect to Chittoor district, there are 15-17 cases against him (forest and police departments) and the investigation is still on,” he remarked.

Political ambitions

Mr. Rao further said that the accused reportedly had political ambitions from his childhood and even a former legislator of a political party guiding him to pursue his aspirations. He was also said to have used the ill-gotten money for constructing temples in and around his locality -- Gummudipoondy area of Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, and the major part for his growth in politics.

The task force officials will further be investigating the links between Guna and his other associates.

M. Kantha Rao

DIG