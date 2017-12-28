Andhra Pradesh

International sailing contest begins

International Sailing Competitions begin at the Krishnapatnam beach in Nellore district.   | Photo Credit: K_RAVIKUMAR

more-in

Nearly 160 sailors from over 11 countries took part in the international sailing competitions which began at the Krishnapatnam beach here on Wednesday.

A festive atmosphere prevailed as sailors came from all over India and other countries including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the US, Canada, Ireland, Singapore and Sweden.

T. Krishna Prasad, Additional DGP (Railways & Road Safety), Telangana, who inaugurated the event, said that it was a good fortune for the newly-created State of Andhra Pradesh to have over a thousand kilometres of coastline.

The international event is being organised by the Yachting Association of India, Navayuga Sailing Academy, Tamil Nadu Yachting Association and various other organisations involved in the water sports.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
Nellore
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2017 6:00:13 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/international-sailing-contest-begins/article22289334.ece

© The Hindu