International sailing contest begins

more-in

Nearly 160 sailors from over 11 countries took part in the international sailing competitions which began at the Krishnapatnam beach here on Wednesday.

A festive atmosphere prevailed as sailors came from all over India and other countries including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the US, Canada, Ireland, Singapore and Sweden.

T. Krishna Prasad, Additional DGP (Railways & Road Safety), Telangana, who inaugurated the event, said that it was a good fortune for the newly-created State of Andhra Pradesh to have over a thousand kilometres of coastline.

The international event is being organised by the Yachting Association of India, Navayuga Sailing Academy, Tamil Nadu Yachting Association and various other organisations involved in the water sports.