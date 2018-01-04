Andhra Pradesh

International meet for women entrepreneurs

Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) will hold an international conference for women entrepreneurs with focus on innovation, incubation and industrialisation here from January 17 to January 19.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and SAARC Secretary General Amjad Hussain B. Sial will attend.

Objective

The objective of the conference is to educate women entrepreneurs on emerging technologies, innovative products and business models and trade opportunities for rapid industrialisation.

Persons of national and international repute in the field of incubation and innovation, domain experts and others will share their experiences, case studies and success stories. The conference would provide an excellent platform for information, inspiration and interaction, said ALEAP local coordinator G. Srinivasa Rao. Details could be obtained by dialling 9247839834.

