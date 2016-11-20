An Intermediate second year student Lokanath Chowdary, 18, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Sri Chaitanya College hostel room at B. Thandrapadu in Kurnool mandal late on Friday night.

After some students found Lokanath Chowdary, native of Ameenabad village in Tuggali mandal in Kurnool district, hanging in the hostel room, the junior college principal Muralidhar rushed him in a car to Kurnool general hospital, where he died during treatment.

On knowing about the incident, members of student organisations protested at the hostel, alleging he ended his life owing to undue study pressure.