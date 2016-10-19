Allaying fears of students and parents, the Intermediate Board officials here have said that about 51 centres have been identified and allotted for conducting the practical examinations for the second year students across Nellore district for 2016-`17 academic year.

Regional Inspecting Officer N. Babu Jacob said there were a total of 21,723 students enrolled for the MPC and BiPC courses at 161 junior collegesin the district this year.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Jacob said that the MPC students constituted a large majority of these science students and all the necessary arrangements were being made to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Mr. Jacob said that a committee has already visited the proposed exam centres and verified the facilities there. Stating that utmost care was being taken in this respect, Mr. Jacob said parents need not worry about the facilities being created for the students and a close vigil would be placed on this aspect till the last minute.