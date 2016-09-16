National » Andhra Pradesh

MACHILIPATNAM, September 16, 2016
Updated: September 16, 2016 06:05 IST

Inscription throws light on Dharanikota-Masula link

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The pillar inscription at Jagannath temple at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.— Photo: By Arrangement
The pillar inscription at Jagannath temple at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.— Photo: By Arrangement

It was deciphered by a team consisting of epigraphist and historian

A team, comprising an epigraphist and a historian, has deciphered the 13th century pillar inscription at the Jagannath temple here, highlighting the Dharanikota connection with the port town of Machilipatnam.

The inscription, which dated back to 1240 A.D., speaks about donating a piece of land by king Kota Bheemaraju of Kota dynasty of Dharanikota near Amaravati in Guntur district for performing puja at the Bheemeswara temple.

The land was given to two groups of priests for performing the annual rituals in the temple. While one group comprised 12 priests, the other had seven of them.

Which Bheemeswara temple?

“The last few paras of the inscription are not visible due to damage done to it, leaving no evidence to confirm the actual place of the Bheemeswara temple. The language is a mix of Sanskrit and Telugu,” Repalle-based epigraphist B. Ramesh Chandra told The Hindu .

It is learnt that there are two Bheemeswara temples near Machilipatnam —one in Draksharamam in East Godavari district and the other in Movva village in Krishna district.

Mr. Ramesh Chandra said that the inscription read as follows:

“A certain extent of land was donated for procuring necessary provisions to perform rituals at the Bheemeswara temple.”

Beginning with the images of the sun and a crescent, the inscription was written on four sides of the pillar. One side of the inscription was completely damaged. A portion of the pillar was buried, damaging the last paras of the inscription.

The Dharanikota kings maintained good relations with the Chalukyas, Velanati Cholas and the Kakatiyas.

The expert team was of the opinion that the pillar did not belong to the Jagannath temple of Machilipatnam and might have been brought from somewhere during the period of its renovation in the 1990s.

Glorious history

Mr. Ramesh Chandra and V.V. Krishna Rao, a research scholar in Acharya Nagarjuna University, are documenting the details of several inscriptions found across Krishna district in a bid to bring the glorious history to limelight.

“Our effort is to document the history and stress the need for conservation of important pillars and inscriptions in Krishna district, which have not been deciphered so far,” Mohammed Silar, a historian, said.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Private sleeper bus catches fire, young boy charred to death

Take inspiration from Visvesvaraya, ZP chief tells students

‘State has potential to up its export share’

Six persons killed in three accidents

KRU to enter fray for rankings

Pvt. hospitals warned over false dengue cases

Come Dasara, CM will start working from Velagapudi

‘Lifestyle changes root cause for diseases’

VISAKHAPATNAM TODAY

Land acquisition notification soon: MADA

Hyderabad

Thousands pour onto streets to witness procession

Skylab Reddy, the highest bidder for Balapur laddoo

Andhra girl tops Telangana Eamcet-3

Telangana unveils four IT sectoral policies

Zoo shuts as tank overflows

Indians rescued from IS: Families relieved as the long wait ends

OGH first govt. hospital to perform pancreas transplant

Cisco digital solutions for visitors to Qutub Shahi tombs

Visakhapatnam

It’s lighthouse city: Hari Narayanan

‘Urbanisation: India has a long way to go’

School Radio to promote the voice of the youth

Insensitive remark lands teacher in trouble

Coastal Cleanup Day today

Vijayawada

Come Dasara, CM will start working from Velagapudi

‘Tattoo Swami’ undertakes padayatra for a cause

Koganti visits Doondi Ganesh pandal, accuses police of bias

‘Acceptance of package a conscious decision’

Surveillance to be stepped up in Nellore

‘Financial package to A.P. unprecedented’

Centre serious about steel plant in Kadapa, says Haribabu

NGT poses searching queries on capital

Manhunt launched for mechanic with revolver

‘Pulihora’ at Durga temple not up to the mark: Uma


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

‘Teachers play key role in shaping students’

Minister for Forests Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy along with the district administration on Thursday presented the appreciation letters to ab... »