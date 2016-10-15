The birth anniversary of missile man and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was celebrated as Innovation Day by students of the G. Pullaiah Engineering College and Ravindra Engineering College for Women at the Pullaiah college auditorium here on Friday.

Head of TCS Embedded Systems Innovation Lab Rajarama Naik exhorted the students to put their ideas into practice to pay a fitting tribute to Abdul Kalam. College chairman G.V.M. Mohan Kumar and vice-chairman G. Vamsidhar lauded the students for preparing and displaying several working models.