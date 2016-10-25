Following good rainfall in the upper catchment areas, the inflows continued at around 2,200 cusecs into the Somasila reservoir located in the upland areas of Nellore district on Monday.

Farmers in this paddy-rich district are looking for water release from the dam for the coming season. The continuing inflows have raised the hopes of the farmers all over the district.

As of now, the storage at Somasila has touched 36 tmcft with the irrigation officials expecting more inflows from the upper regions in Rayalaseema.